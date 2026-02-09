These Are The Worst Things That Have Ever Happened To Your Cars

My wife's work gave her tickets to the Royals game with a parking pass. Four tickets, so it was the two of us, a friend of ours, and her three-year-old son (his first baseball game!)

Halfway through the fourth inning, someone from the Royals came up to our seats. "Excuse me, is your car a burgundy Nissan Maxima?"

It was.

"Can you come with us, please?"

My wife and I left our friend and her son to watch the game, following the Royals employee out to the parking lot... where our car was on fire. Not raging, but there were flames licking out from under the hood. I was able to get the car unlocked and pop the hood; when the fire department arrived, they put out the fire.

The Royals guy was still standing with us. "Wow, that's a real shame, that's a nice car. By the way, Kauffman Stadium and the Kansas City Royals are not liable for any damage to a vehicle parked on our property."

Eventually, the firefighters showed me that had dumped hot coals next to our Maxima, which started the fire. Apparently a tailgater was in too much of a rush to empty their grill into the designated disposal boxes and just dumped it on the ground next to us.

The Royals guy gave us tickets to an upcoming game and vouchers for free food and drinks. Dazed, my wife and I went back to our seats.

I remember sitting, staring at the game in front of me. My wife turned to me and asked, "I can't pay attention to what's going on. Are we winning or losing?"

"Losing. In every possible way tonight, we are losing."