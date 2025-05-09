Delta Forced Man And His Teenage Son To Sit In Vomit-Covered Seats For 2-Hour Flight

David and his son were stuck in those seats for the entire two-hour flight. The only solace he could take during the ordeal was the flight attendant having him fill out a digital Follow-Up Point of Contact form on a smartphone. He claims he didn't complain during the flight because he just wanted to get home as soon as possible.

"We apologize to this customer for their experience," Delta told Newsweek in a statement. "Someone from Delta's Care team reached out to resolve this issue with the customer."

However, the compensation Delta offered didn't fit the magnitude of the incident. David said the pair of $25 future travel vouchers "felt like a slap in the face."

We've seen before how passengers can be kicked off the plane for complaining about disgusting conditions. In 2023, a pair of passengers were kicked off an Air Canada flight for refusing to sit in vomit-covered seats. A passenger on the prior service vomited over a row of seats. The flight attendants wiped down the chairs and attempted to hide the smell with perfume and coffee grounds. The passengers argued for blankets and more cleaning supplies to do a better job themselves; instead, the pilot walked down the aisle and kicked them off the plane.