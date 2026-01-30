Catalytic Converter Theft Is So Passé, Thieves Want Your Radar Sensors Now
As more and more electric vehicles hit the streets each day, the chances of coming across a catalytic converter to steal decrease. So what's a thief to do? They've got bills to pay, too, so they pivot and target a new and exciting piece of technology: the humble, unsuspecting radar sensor. As someone who had their Honda CR-V's catalytic converter stolen once, I'm especially annoyed to announce that Honda CR-Vs appear to be the prime target for these radar thieves. Sixth-generation CR-V owners need to be particularly aware of the issue, as 2023-and-newer cars seem to be targeted the most.
Radar sensors are used in many modern cars for their adaptive cruise control and automated emergency braking technologies, the latter of which is a required safety system by the U.S. Department of Transportation, so millions of vehicles have them. The radar sensors are commonly integrated into the badge on the front of the vehicle, as in the case of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, or it may be located elsewhere in the front grille or bumper. What can you do to protect your car against this new theft trend? Unfortunately, not a lot.
Radar sensors can cost thousands to replace, but theft prevention isn't easy
Radar sensors are usually easily accessible, and easily removed using basic tools. Replacing a stolen or damaged one can end up costing thousands of dollars to replace and properly install at a dealership. CBS News Baltimore reported on the new trend, and focused entirely on CR-Vs, reporting eight radar sensors stolen from CR-Vs in the prior 28 days. The Baltimore Police Department advised CBS that residents with Hondas should park in well-lit areas, park in a garage or in a way that limits frontal access and install anti-theft brackets designed to cover the sensor.
Sensor covers are available online, but these brackets are secured to the grille with screws, which wouldn't meaningfully slow down would-be thieves. There are tamper-resistant screw designs, but they are often sold with a compatible device for removal which can easily be obtained, or thieves could just cut through the grille which would result in even higher repair costs. For now, other than parking in a locked garage, using tamper-resistant screws to secure a protective bracket is the best defense against radar sensor theft.