Catalytic Converter Theft Is So Passé, Thieves Want Your Radar Sensors Now

As more and more electric vehicles hit the streets each day, the chances of coming across a catalytic converter to steal decrease. So what's a thief to do? They've got bills to pay, too, so they pivot and target a new and exciting piece of technology: the humble, unsuspecting radar sensor. As someone who had their Honda CR-V's catalytic converter stolen once, I'm especially annoyed to announce that Honda CR-Vs appear to be the prime target for these radar thieves. Sixth-generation CR-V owners need to be particularly aware of the issue, as 2023-and-newer cars seem to be targeted the most.

Radar sensors are used in many modern cars for their adaptive cruise control and automated emergency braking technologies, the latter of which is a required safety system by the U.S. Department of Transportation, so millions of vehicles have them. The radar sensors are commonly integrated into the badge on the front of the vehicle, as in the case of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, or it may be located elsewhere in the front grille or bumper. What can you do to protect your car against this new theft trend? Unfortunately, not a lot.