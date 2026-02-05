What's The Worst Thing That's Ever Happened To A Car You've Owned?

Picture it, Long Beach, 2019, I recently moved back home after graduating from college on the east coast and I'm elated to have my car back. One fateful morning I wake up and go to start my car, but the exact moment I start my car, someone starts a gas-powered lawn mower right behind me. It's gotta be a lawn mower, right? Oh no, it's my car making that horrifying noise.

My 2003 Honda CR-V wasn't fancy or fast or cool, but it was the reliable transportation that I needed as a fresh college graduate, and it let me wet my feet with some light off-road shenanigans. Unfortunately, while I was riding the Sleepytown Train, some neer-do-well crept under my sweet, unsuspecting car and unceremoniously relieved it of its catalytic converter.

The car had high miles and some damage from a prior accident, so the $3,000 quote I received to have a new catalytic converter installed didn't make sense for me at the time. Without the cat, the car was absurdly loud at idle and deafening while driving, so I ended up selling it to one of those "we buy junk cars" people and using the money to buy a different car. My poor CR-V was taken from me far too soon, and I will never forget the pain I felt when I realized the atrocity that happened to it. That's enough from me, though, we want to know the worst thing that's happened to a car that you have owned, so share your story in the comments!