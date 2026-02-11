Why Did Japanese Automakers Start Taking On European Luxury Brands At Their Own Game?

After overcoming initial skepticism as purveyors of cheap products thanks to years of honing a reputation for reliability, Honda, Nissan, and Toyota chose to launch upstart luxury brands for the American market in the late 1980s. Was it to counter the Europeans, to keep brand loyalists in the family, or an opportunistic outgrowth of unique economic conditions? In fact, the answer to all three questions is "yes."

The European game we're talking about starts with auto importer Max Hoffman. He introduced Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz to the U.S. after World War II as desirable, sporty, mass-market alternatives to American cars. Flash-forward to the 1980s and BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche were competing for yuppie headspace, while Saab and Volvo brought some of your favorite Swedish cars to the posh party. Meanwhile, American car companies mired in a hot mess of quality shortfalls, layoffs, and possible bankruptcy. As the Europeans set the luxury market, take rates for small, affordable Japanese cars exploded. American University notes that Japan owned 9% of the U.S. car market in 1976, with that percentage increasing to 22% by 1982.

To help stabilize the U.S. auto industry, the White House in 1981 negotiated with Japan an escalating three-year Voluntary Export Restraint (VER) that started by capping Japanese car imports at 1.68 million vehicles per year. Within four years, VERs would lead directly to Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus being formed.