Toyota's Century Coupe Concept Is Long, Gorgeous And Aimed Directly At Rolls-Royce
Some big changes are coming to the Toyota Century — namely, "Century" is being spun off into its own brand, meant to compete with other big dogs in the industry, sitting above even the likes of Lexus. The first car under this new direction was revealed at the Japan Mobility show, and if the very sleek and very orange Century Coupe concept is anything to go off, Century is in for a bright future.
Much is unknown right now, but the big two-door will join the ranks of the Century sedan and Century SUV, and while it might look fairly conventional from the outside (save for the fact that there's no rear window and it's a bit Genesis-ish), the interior is where things really get wild. Although this car is just a two-seater, the Century Coupe is meant to be either a car you drive yourself or a car you're driven in, according to the automaker.
The Century Coupe concept looks like it's ready to be Japan's take on cars like the Bentley Continental GT and Rolls-Royce Spectre. From where I'm sitting — and as tall a task as that may be — I think Toyota and Century are onto something.
A new take on the coupe
Between the two seats is a wooden console and a wall of what looks like red lasers shining up into the headliner. It could also very well be taught red piano wire. Honestly, it's a big hard to tell. In any case, it's meant to create two very distinct spaces between the driver and passenger. From there, the driver's side is fairly conventional. Sure, the steering "wheel" is a pretty weird yoke thing flanked by a few screens, but other than that, there's not much else. On the passenger side, things get strange. Designers and engineers decided to push the passenger seat all the way back to the rear of the cabin. Both doors bisect and open up elevator-door style, and the passenger door can actually move up and spin outward to allow for an easier entry and exit.
If I had but one critique, I wish the car rode a bit lower. Century clearly went for a higher ride height to appeal to SUV-centric buyers. Hell, it even has retractable running boards. And, while I can understand the decision, I think this thing would have looked even better than it already does if it were closer to the ground.
Right now, there's no word on what powers the Century Coupe concept, though the long hood makes me think there's something gas-powered under there. Sure, there might be an electric motor powering the Century Coupe, but that's not really Toyota's bag, is it? There's also no word on when or if the car will go on sale, but we can keep our fingers crossed it'll be sooner rather than later, because — I mean... just look at it.