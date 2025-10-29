Toyota's Century Coupe Concept Is Long, Gorgeous And Aimed Directly At Rolls-Royce

Some big changes are coming to the Toyota Century — namely, "Century" is being spun off into its own brand, meant to compete with other big dogs in the industry, sitting above even the likes of Lexus. The first car under this new direction was revealed at the Japan Mobility show, and if the very sleek and very orange Century Coupe concept is anything to go off, Century is in for a bright future.

Much is unknown right now, but the big two-door will join the ranks of the Century sedan and Century SUV, and while it might look fairly conventional from the outside (save for the fact that there's no rear window and it's a bit Genesis-ish), the interior is where things really get wild. Although this car is just a two-seater, the Century Coupe is meant to be either a car you drive yourself or a car you're driven in, according to the automaker.

The Century Coupe concept looks like it's ready to be Japan's take on cars like the Bentley Continental GT and Rolls-Royce Spectre. From where I'm sitting — and as tall a task as that may be — I think Toyota and Century are onto something.