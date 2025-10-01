The fate of vehicles abandoned on highways, as well as in parking lots, public spaces, repair facilities, and empty parcels of land, depends on local guidelines. As it stands, there are no federal laws that cover the removal or disposal of abandoned vehicles. Instead, the burden lies on your local state and municipality. For example, the city of Oakland in California — a town swamped by abandoned cars — has approved funding for towing and storing deserted vehicles.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) classifies a vehicle as abandoned if it has been sitting in the same public location for a minimum of three straight days. Meanwhile, an unattended vehicle that's been parked on public or private property for more than 48 hours will be considered abandoned in the great state of Texas. In New York, vehicles left unattended on private or public property are deemed abandoned if they've been there for 96 hours or four days.

As you can see, the criteria for defining an abandoned vehicle differ greatly across U.S. states. As for what happens to abandoned vehicles, that also depends on where you live, since the rules and procedures for towing and disposing abandoned cars vary substantially from state to state. Generally, abandoned cars are sold at auction. However, the ways in which those vehicles arrive at auction houses can differ, depending on the laws in your area.