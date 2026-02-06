What Company Should Be The Cadillac F1 Team's Title Sponsor?
We're a bit over a month away from the first race of the 2026 Formula 1 season, and there are a hell of a lot of changes coming this year, including a whole new car, a new power unit and the sunsetting of DRS. However, the biggest change for this year is undoubtedly the addition of Cadillac as the 11th team on the grid. There's plenty that sets this upstart team apart from everyone else, but the most noticeable is probably its name: Cadillac Formula 1 Team. For better or worse, it doesn't have a title sponsor, and that got me thinking about today's question.
I want to know what company you think should be the title sponsor of the Cadillac F1 team. What company exemplifies what Cadillac is trying to do in such a way that its name makes sense, billed at the top with Caddy? Of course, most teams do not have names that "make sense" or even roll off the tongue particularly well, but we're working with a blank canvas here, so you can go with literally any company you can think of. I'm including tobacco and alcohol companies in here too, because — as we've stated — they're the coolest.
For some inspiration, here are the current 10 team names, and I've ordered them based on aura from sickest to cuckiest. No, I will not be explaining my decision. Other than Ferrari not being higher because of the dumb HP logos, it's based purely on vibe.
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
- Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team
- Audi Revolut F1 Team
- Scuderia Ferrari HP
- Oracle Red Bull Racing
- TGR Haas F1 Team
- McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
- Atlassian Williams F1 Team
- BWT Alpine F1 Team
- Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team
American Spirit Cadillac Formula 1 Team
Unfortunately for all of you, my choice for this answer is undoubtedly the best one: American Spirit Cadillac Formula 1 Team. In a perfect world, I'd change it to "Cadillac Racing" because it sounds cooler, but that's neither here nor there. I'm sorry, but there's literally no better option here than American Spirit. Hell, you could even go with Natural American Spirit (its real name), and it would still work. Of course, with tobacco advertising laws the way they are, this would never be allowed, but a boy can dream.
Not only is Big Tobacco cool and something any automaker should be proud to take money from, "American Spirit Cadillac" just sounds right, doesn't it? It rolls off the tongue in such a patriotic and satisfying way. It almost makes me proud to be an American.
On top of all that, American Spirits are the cigarette of choice for the young and moody, and who is Formula 1 trying to get to watch its races? That's right — the young and moody. I don't know about you, but this sounds like a match (get it?) made in made in heaven.
Now, if you think you've somehow got a better answer than me, head on down below and let me know what you think Cadillac's title sponsor should be — unless it's McDonald's and your reasoning is "Americans are fat." Try harder. As always, I'll be giving away bonus points and prizes to folks who explain why their answer is the correct one.