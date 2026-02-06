What Company Should Be The Cadillac F1 Team's Title Sponsor?

We're a bit over a month away from the first race of the 2026 Formula 1 season, and there are a hell of a lot of changes coming this year, including a whole new car, a new power unit and the sunsetting of DRS. However, the biggest change for this year is undoubtedly the addition of Cadillac as the 11th team on the grid. There's plenty that sets this upstart team apart from everyone else, but the most noticeable is probably its name: Cadillac Formula 1 Team. For better or worse, it doesn't have a title sponsor, and that got me thinking about today's question.

I want to know what company you think should be the title sponsor of the Cadillac F1 team. What company exemplifies what Cadillac is trying to do in such a way that its name makes sense, billed at the top with Caddy? Of course, most teams do not have names that "make sense" or even roll off the tongue particularly well, but we're working with a blank canvas here, so you can go with literally any company you can think of. I'm including tobacco and alcohol companies in here too, because — as we've stated — they're the coolest.

For some inspiration, here are the current 10 team names, and I've ordered them based on aura from sickest to cuckiest. No, I will not be explaining my decision. Other than Ferrari not being higher because of the dumb HP logos, it's based purely on vibe.