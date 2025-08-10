Here's Where Cadillac Raced Before F1

Once Cadillac got the green flag to join Formula 1 in 2024, it became the first American constructor in F1 history. Yet it was also just the latest motorsports move for a brand that's been closely involved in racing for years. In fact, Cadillac was even on the starting grid in 1949 when NASCAR launched its Strictly Stock Division, which would eventually become today's Cup Series.

Two Cadillac Series 61 cars then raced at Le Mans just a year later, including a modified, rebodied version that was called "Le Monstre." With a streamlined, futuristic body created by a Grumman engineer and fine-tuned in a wind tunnel, and mostly stock mechanicals, Le Monstre had a top speed of 130 mph. That was nearly 15 mph faster than the stock-bodied Le Mans Cadillac. The two Cadillacs finished 10th and 11th overall in the race, with Le Monstre falling behind its coupe counterpart due to an earlier crash.

The company stepped back from racing in the years after that to focus more on its own unique brand of luxury, although the occasional Cadillac still made motorsports news. In 1971, for example, a Cadillac Sedan de Ville completed the inaugural Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash with the highest average speed during actual driving. The cross-country Cadillac didn't finish first because it had to make more fuel stops than the winning Ferrari Daytona. That said, Cadillac has spent plenty of time in the winner's circle since then, especially in the 21st century.