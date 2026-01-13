Cadillac F1 Team Reveals Monochrome Camo Livery For Debut Shakedown

It feels like Lando Norris was crowned world champion in Abu Dhabi just yesterday, but Formula 1 is nearly back already. All 11 teams are slated to run their 2026 cars at a shakedown in Barcelona in two weeks. Despite fans being barred from attending in person, the Cadillac F1 Team revealed the car's livery for the test on Tuesday. F1's newest team is marking the important milestone in its brief history by commemorating the people who got the team off the ground.

Cadillac

Cadillac unveiled a black livery that doesn't look out of place with the typical pared-down paint jobs that F1 teams roll out for preseason tests. Your eye was likely drawn straight to the massive Cadillac crest on the engine cover. Let's also remember the team will be using Ferrari power units until 2028 at the earliest. While most teams would just run bare carbon fiber, the gloss and matte stripes hint that Cadillac is actually painting its chassis. The team claims that the geometric design is intended as camouflage to disguise the bodywork's shape.