Cadillac F1 Team Reveals Monochrome Camo Livery For Debut Shakedown
It feels like Lando Norris was crowned world champion in Abu Dhabi just yesterday, but Formula 1 is nearly back already. All 11 teams are slated to run their 2026 cars at a shakedown in Barcelona in two weeks. Despite fans being barred from attending in person, the Cadillac F1 Team revealed the car's livery for the test on Tuesday. F1's newest team is marking the important milestone in its brief history by commemorating the people who got the team off the ground.
Cadillac unveiled a black livery that doesn't look out of place with the typical pared-down paint jobs that F1 teams roll out for preseason tests. Your eye was likely drawn straight to the massive Cadillac crest on the engine cover. Let's also remember the team will be using Ferrari power units until 2028 at the earliest. While most teams would just run bare carbon fiber, the gloss and matte stripes hint that Cadillac is actually painting its chassis. The team claims that the geometric design is intended as camouflage to disguise the bodywork's shape.
The wait to see Cadillac's race livery won't be long
Cadillac's test livery isn't just stylish camo. The top of the nose section is covered with the names of the team's founding members staffing its facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. General Motors President Mark Reuss said:
"Our new testing livery celebrates Detroit's design heritage and the power of the global Cadillac Formula 1 team, while keeping our design secrets under wraps. The Barcelona test is just the beginning — we can't wait to share our official race livery with fans around the world next month."
Fans will be able to see the test livery on a replica in person at the Detroit Auto Show on January 25. You also won't have to wait longer to see how the cars will look during the season. The Cadillac F1 team will reveal its official race livery in a TV commercial during Super Bowl LX on February 8. Formula 1 will then have two three-day preseason tests in Bahrain starting on February 11.