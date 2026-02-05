Cadillac Teases 2026 Super Bowl F1 Reveal With JFK Moonshot Speech

For those of you who didn't study history in college, Cadillac used a recording of President Kennedy's 1962 speech at Rice University, where he publicly announced the country's aim to reach the Moon. The exact line, "I am delighted to be here and I'm particularly delighted to be here on this occasion," is one of the opening lines. I can only imagine that the full ad will feature other excerpts from the speech, including its most well-known line, "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard..." I miss when U.S. Presidents were eloquent and didn't call female journalists "piggy."

While the presidential reference is undoubtedly a play toward national pride, it's also an acknowledgement that the Cadillac F1 Team is just at the start of a different endeavor. Starting an F1 team from scratch alone is grueling feat even with the resources of General Motors. On-track success is still a long way away. Haas F1 Team, another American outfit and the championship's previous newest team, debuted in 2016 and has yet to score a podium. Cadillac will debut this season as a Ferrari customer team, like Haas, and compete with its own power unit starting in 2028 at the earliest. Only time will tell where Cadillac stands at the end of this decade.