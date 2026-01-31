NASCAR Must Make America Hot Again By Returning Cigarette Ads To Race Cars

NASCAR is, for better or worse, a tastemaker in these United States. The sport is reintroducing nicotine sponsors in the form of chewing tobacco brands, as a way for both NASCAR and Big Tobacco to go after younger audiences, but I think it doesn't go far enough. NASCAR has an opportunity — nay, a patriotic duty — to put cigarette sponsors back on its cars, tracks, and championships.

It's no secret that we're living in what future historians are likely to call the American Century of Humiliation. This is due in part to the protectionist trade wars, the war on bodily autonomy, and the general imperialist boomerang, but there's more to it than that. Our American youths are international dweebs when it comes to nicotine, getting popcorn lung from sucking on cotton candy-flavored disposable gas station vapes or spitting their chewed-up stank juice into any number of nearby Monster cans, while Europeans still look hot in the soft, warm glow of a cigarette. NASCAR, we must not allow a nicotine hotness gap!