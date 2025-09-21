Willow Springs Finally Gets A Much-Needed Repave

Streets of Willow also got three new chicanes, lengthening the course from 1.6 to 1.8 miles. Two are set into the course's back straight, while one looks to be within the skid pad leading on to the front straight. All three appear to be optional, meaning the classic course layout can still be run — the new chicanes just provide an additional route option for those looking to get a bit more track per lap.

Willow Springs' new owners claim that these upgrades to the kart track and Streets of Willow are just the first in a long line of upgrades planned for the facility. Next, the track will apparently get tire barriers, Armco safety walls, and air fences — a welcome sight, especially considering how close the new Streets of Willow chicanes come to traffic on the other side of the track. Those are due in the coming months, so enthusiasts can rejoice. The track we all love is getting ever better.