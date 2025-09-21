Willow Springs Finally Gets A Much-Needed Repave
Pretty much every online car enthusiast will, at some point, hear about Willow Springs. Maybe you'll read a review from one of the raceway's tracks, or watch a test video set on its Southern California tarmac. But those who actually attend the track in person will tell you that the historic asphalt has been showing its age for quite some time, with cracks and breaks that make it more complicated to drive than you'd expect. Now, finally, the track's new owners are starting to fix things
Willow Springs is the oldest permanent road course in the United States, and regular attendees are used to the dramatically worn pavement. Now, though, things should start to feel a little better around the course — at least, at Streets of Willow and the course's kart track. Both circuits have gotten new pavement, curbs, perimeter grading and gravel, and runoff areas. And it's all done up in some very on-brand paint, of course.
Perfect, shiny and new
Streets of Willow also got three new chicanes, lengthening the course from 1.6 to 1.8 miles. Two are set into the course's back straight, while one looks to be within the skid pad leading on to the front straight. All three appear to be optional, meaning the classic course layout can still be run — the new chicanes just provide an additional route option for those looking to get a bit more track per lap.
Willow Springs' new owners claim that these upgrades to the kart track and Streets of Willow are just the first in a long line of upgrades planned for the facility. Next, the track will apparently get tire barriers, Armco safety walls, and air fences — a welcome sight, especially considering how close the new Streets of Willow chicanes come to traffic on the other side of the track. Those are due in the coming months, so enthusiasts can rejoice. The track we all love is getting ever better.