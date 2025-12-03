Cadillac Is Launching Its Debut F1 Livery In A Super Bowl Ad

Formula 1 is just days away from crowning its 2025 World Drivers' Champion, but focus has already shifted to next season for many teams. The Cadillac F1 Team revealed on Wednesday that it will be unveiling the livery for its debut in a Super Bowl TV ad. For those of you who don't follow the National Football League, Super Bowl LX will be played next year on February 8. I'm already having flashbacks to when Nissan revealed the front-engined GT-R LM NISMO during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday 👀 Mark your calendars 🔗 https://t.co/8AvMbPRebR pic.twitter.com/v4OhtpzG5k — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 3, 2025

While die-hard racing fans have likely followed every beat in the multi-year saga as Michael Andretti fought F1's commercial rights holder for a spot on the grid, Joe and Jane Plain from Spokane might not even know that Cadillac discontinued the DeVille. Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect stage to introduce a new American F1 team and reintroduce Cadillac as a brand to the public. The NFL's championship game is the most-watched television broadcast every year. This year's Super Bowl drew 127.7 million viewers, dwarfing F1's U.S. TV audience. ESPN's most-watched race this season was the Las Vegas Grand Prix, averaging 1.5 million viewers.

Team CEO Dan Towriss hopes the team can build a domestic fanbase around its American identity. He told Bloomberg, "There's this underdog status as an American brand that is just joining Formula One but doing it from a standing start, going up against European rivals that have been honing their craft for decades." Towriss wouldn't say how much the team spent on the Super Bowl ad, but a 30-second ad cost $8 million during Super Bowl LIX.