GM Is Building Cadillac F1 Like It's Project Apollo

This week ahead of the British Grand Prix, Cadillac F1 team boss Graeme Lowdon hosted journalists for a tour of the team's new 48,000 square foot building at Silverstone Park, not far from Aston Martin's new nearly-ten-times-as-large facility. The Cadillac team will join the grid as the 11th team in F1 when the lights go out in Australia on March 8, 2026, so the time crunch is definitely coming down to the wire. You should definitely go check out reporting from the New York Times and Racer Magazine, both of which attended the facility tour and provided great insight. According to their reporting, Cadillac has already completed its mandatory FIA crash test, and the team is just getting cracking on the design and aero work — and they're doing it in a somewhat unorthodox fashion.

Cadillac has a team working around the clock at Toyota's wind tunnel, and there are engineers split between twelve different offices in Europe and the U.S. In addition to this newly-finished building in the UK, there are folks with nose to grindstone at GM's Warren, Michigan engineering building, GM Technical Center in Charlotte, and at the Andretti Global/TWG Motorsports facility in Fishers, Indiana. With a huge intercontinental cohort of racing science folks working on the car, Lowdon says "It's highly modeled on the Apollo project, it's very similar. OK, we're not putting a man on the moon, but it feels like it sometimes!"

With the British facility just getting up to speed, Cadillac has to split things up right now because the team's gigantic new Fishers headquarters is still under construction, as is the new power unit department in North Carolina. There's more time for the NC spot to be completed, however, as Cadillac will purchase Ferrari powertrains for their F1 efforts in 2026 and 2027.