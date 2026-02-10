How Is The Harley-Davidson Panhead Different From The Shovelhead?

Harley-Davidson introduced the Panhead V-Twin in the fall of 1947 as a replacement for the Knucklehead engine for the upcoming 1948 model year. It would go on to power a number of iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles made famous in movies through 1965, but Harley-Davidson replaced it with the Shovelhead for the 1966-1984 model years. The Panhead engine name is descriptive of its cake-pan shaped valve covers, and underneath those iconic covers resides Harley-Davidson's second generation of V-Twin engines to use overhead valves. The Knucklehead, produced from 1936 to 1947, was the first.

The Panhead's new design was intended to combat a prevalent problem with oil leaks, albeit unsuccessfully. It featured cast aluminum cylinder heads and hydraulic valve lifters, which contributed to the engine weighing eight pounds less than its predecessor. The Panhead debuted with V-Twin displacements of 61 and 74 cubic inches. By the end of Panhead production, its horsepower figures had gone from 55 to over 60 on some models.

The Shovelhead engine got its name from valve covers that resemble old-time coal shovels. It featured numerous improvements to the cylinder heads, valves, and pistons, as well as Harley-Davidson's first 12-volt electrical system. They were available with displacements of 74 and 80 cubic inches, and early 74 cubic-inch Shovelheads had a claimed 65 horsepower rating.