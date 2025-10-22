5 Iconic Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Made Famous After Appearing On The Big Screen

"Easy Rider" made enthusiasts yearn for a custom cruiser and helped fuel the chopper craze of the '70s. The movie is about two Harley riders travelling across America and offers a cultural view of the country in the '60s. Interestingly, while they were not credited, African American bike builders Cliff Vaughs and Ben Hardy built the motorcycles used in the film. This was highly unusual at the time, as African American bike riders and builders faced discrimination and prejudice in both the movie industry and the bike scene.

Of the two motorcycles, the one ridden by Wyatt "Captain America" (played by Peter Fonda) went on to be called the Captain America chopper and became a cultural Icon. Based on a 1950s Harley-Davidson Panhead, the custom motorcycle looked striking, with a star spangled banner paint job on the fuel tank (and a matching helmet), an impossibly long rake, chopped fenders, and chrome trimmings.

Introduced in 1948, the Panhead V-twin motor replaced the Knucklehead engine. These featured better lubrication and more efficient cooling, thanks to massive fins on cast aluminum heads. As for the Panhead name, the nickname is thanks to the pan-shaped rocker covers. Four old Harley-Davidson Panhead police bikes were procured and modified for the movie. Four choppers (two of each) were made, one of which was destroyed during filming, and the rest were stolen during production. Interestingly, one of the film's actors, Dan Haggerty, restored a Captain America Chopper and sold it for a cool $1.35 million in an auction.