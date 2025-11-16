When Did Harley-Davidson Start Using Rubber-Mounted Engines?

The only major negative associated with Harley-Davidson's use of rubber engine mounts is that they eventually wear out. When they do, they'll require some expertise to change them safely. Replacing engine mounts is a fairly straightforward task for any DIY mechanic with the proper tools and equipment, but please don't trust ChatGPT for repair advice.

The most significant factor in favor of rubber-mounted Harley-Davidson engines is the reduction in vibrations transmitted to the rider, but some riders prefer the solid mounts. Harley-Davidson Forums user aswracing says the vibrations felt at mid-range rpm are "actually kind of pleasant" and "makes the bike feel alive." Rubber mounts don't always eliminate all the vibrations, though. Dynamark, another Harley-Davidson Forums user, reported the rubber-mounted engine in the 2010 Street Glide they borrowed from a dealer vibrated more than their Dyna.

Beginning in 1999, Harley-Davidson began offering internally counter-balanced engine designs, such as the B-series Twin Cam V-Twin, to reduce engine-induced vibrations. The company used rigid engine mounts to install its B-series Twin Cam engine on its Softail models. Later, the internally counter-balanced Revolution V-Twin engine debuted in 2002 on the V-Rod using rubber engine mounts. Current counter-balanced Harley-Davidson V-Twin engines include the Milwaukee-Eight and the Revolution Max.