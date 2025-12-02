These Are 5 Of The Most Reliable Turbocharged Engines You Can Get Today

While some unreliable cars are worth the headache, reliability will always be an important factor for most buyers. This is especially relevant when it comes to turbocharged engines. Known for their performance and tuning potential, they don't have the best reputation in terms of reliability, mainly due to their high running temperatures and complex build. But there are exceptions to this generalization, with a handful of turbocharged engines that deliver on both reliability and performance.

Most of these engines come from Japanese automakers, though the Germans know a thing or two about making reliable turbocharged cars as well. Some of the most reliable turbocharged engines include Honda's K20C1, Porsche's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six, and Volkswagen's EA888. They are available in new cars such as the Honda Civic Type R, Porsche 911 Carrera S, and Volkswagen Golf R. Then there are engines like the 2JZ-GTE and RB26DETT. They are no longer in production — having been used in cars like the Toyota Supra Mark IV and the Nissan Skyline R32, R33, and R34 GT-R — but remain sought-after and available on the used market.