These Are The Most Powerful Cars Oldsmobile Ever Made

There are plenty of auto brands killed by GM, but it's especially sad in Oldsmobile's case, as the brand stood as one of America's longest-serving automakers. It opened its doors way back in 1897, and while it lasted for over 100 years — until 2004 – it managed to produce some real gems. While Oldsmobile hasn't always been a brand associated with raw performance and big outputs, it stands to reason that an American automaker during the golden era of muscle car manufacturing had at least a handful of high-output heroes making their way off of the brand's production line.

Some of those models are desirable muscle car icons sitting alongside flagship Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet offerings as some of the most collectible cars of the 1960s and '70s. Others are largely forgotten, despite deserving to be remembered. It's also worth noting that, while many cars featured here are indeed big-block brutes from the muscle car era, the most powerful Oldsmobile of them all came from an entirely different time and didn't even house a V8. You'll have to stick around until the end for that one, as the below cars are ranked from least to most powerful. For clarity, this list focuses only on cars produced by Oldsmobile, so modified models from third parties are excluded from the findings.