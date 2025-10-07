These Are The Most Valuable 1950s American Collector Cars, According To Hagerty

There are two automotive icons that don't exist anymore, but were very well alive and kicking in the '50s. In fact, Desoto was doing better than most. Offered as a more affordable alternative to Chrysler, Desoto enjoyed healthy sales in the late '50s, a time when it offered the Adventurer, a two-door hardtop coupe, and one of the carmaker's top-of-the-line offerings. It was a limited edition performance coupe, based on the Desoto Fireflite, and sold between 1956 and 1960.

The Adventurer had a cool design with large rear fins, and a choice of color between black and a dual-tone white and gold finish. It even got cool swivel front seats, which made ingress and egress a breeze. Performance came from a high-performance 341 cubic inch Hemi V8 pushing out 320 horsepower. Later models got a 345 cubic inch V8 and even a Chrysler 383 Hemi V8. In its final year, the convertible was replaced by a four-door hardtop. Prices for the Desoto Adventurer vary from around $26,000 to $82,000. Expect to pay more for the rare convertible variant, of which just 497 made it to production. Collectors also love the 1958 models with the original motor that briefly came with fuel injection that delivered 355 horsepower.

The Kaiser Darrin is even more sought after. Designed by Howard "Dutch" Darrin, it was one of the first American sports cars to feature a lightweight fiberglass bodywork. Darrin's styling wasn't the only futuristic thing at the time; it featured unconventional 'pocket' doors that slid into the front fenders. It came with a 161 cubic inch Willys F-Head Hurricane six-cylinder engine that delivered 90 horsepower. The Kaiser Darrin was produced only in 1954, with just 435 units made, making it a high-value collectible. Prices for the two-door convertible range from $47,000 to $158,000.