These Are The Most Valuable 1950s American Collector Cars, According To Hagerty
While every gearhead has their own favorite decade of cars, most will agree that the '50s gave us the most prolific cars. It was the golden age of automobiles. Cars of the era were so good that one of them is even the second most expensive car ever sold. With World War II behind it, the USA was at the brink of urbanization, and birthing the American way of life as we know it. At the heart of it all was the automobile.
Cars built in the '50s were also the epitome of American excess. It was a time when vehicles were not constrained by size, space, or emissions, and the only thing holding carmakers like Buick, Chrysler, Cadillac, Ford, Lincoln, Packard, and Studebaker was their imagination. These cars were big and impossibly long; they featured sensuous, flowing lines and were dripping with chrome. Even today, a '50s American classic turns heads in a way that modern-day sports cars can't. They do stand strong in the list of the best cars of the 1950s. These cars are highly sought after among collectors, according to Haggerty. Let's take a look at some '50s metal, manufacturer-wise.
Desoto Adventurer and Kaiser Darrin
There are two automotive icons that don't exist anymore, but were very well alive and kicking in the '50s. In fact, Desoto was doing better than most. Offered as a more affordable alternative to Chrysler, Desoto enjoyed healthy sales in the late '50s, a time when it offered the Adventurer, a two-door hardtop coupe, and one of the carmaker's top-of-the-line offerings. It was a limited edition performance coupe, based on the Desoto Fireflite, and sold between 1956 and 1960.
The Adventurer had a cool design with large rear fins, and a choice of color between black and a dual-tone white and gold finish. It even got cool swivel front seats, which made ingress and egress a breeze. Performance came from a high-performance 341 cubic inch Hemi V8 pushing out 320 horsepower. Later models got a 345 cubic inch V8 and even a Chrysler 383 Hemi V8. In its final year, the convertible was replaced by a four-door hardtop. Prices for the Desoto Adventurer vary from around $26,000 to $82,000. Expect to pay more for the rare convertible variant, of which just 497 made it to production. Collectors also love the 1958 models with the original motor that briefly came with fuel injection that delivered 355 horsepower.
The Kaiser Darrin is even more sought after. Designed by Howard "Dutch" Darrin, it was one of the first American sports cars to feature a lightweight fiberglass bodywork. Darrin's styling wasn't the only futuristic thing at the time; it featured unconventional 'pocket' doors that slid into the front fenders. It came with a 161 cubic inch Willys F-Head Hurricane six-cylinder engine that delivered 90 horsepower. The Kaiser Darrin was produced only in 1954, with just 435 units made, making it a high-value collectible. Prices for the two-door convertible range from $47,000 to $158,000.
Chrysler 300B and Studebaker Golden Hawk
Chrysler dominated NASCAR in the late '50s with its 300C and 300B. The 300B was the evolution of the C-300 homologation special, and was one of the first proper muscle cars, with its large twin 'egg crate' grilles and Cathedral Window style tail lights. The 300B was introduced with a single headlight setup in 1956, which was replaced a year later with a twin headlight setup and a single large grille. The year also introduced a convertible model. The 300B came with a 345 cubic inch Hemi V8 that delivered up to 355 horsepower. Later models got a larger 392 cubic inch Hemi V8 that offered 375 horsepower. The Chrysler 300B holds its value well, and depending on the condition, expect to pay between $28,000 and $131,000.
The Studebaker Golden Hawk is one of the most uniquely styled two-door hardtop coupes of the '50s. Studebaker had several Hawk models, including Flight Hawk, Power Hawk, and Sky Hawk. The Golden Hawk was its range topper. Its low-slung, muscular styling was complemented by a Packard 352 cubic inch V8 that offered 275 horsepower. This engine was soon replaced with a supercharged 289 cubic inch V8. The Golden Hawk was quick, but more importantly, it managed to stand out from the crowd, which makes it quite the collector's item. Today, a 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk can be had for $21,000 to $78,000, depending on the car's condition.
Continental Mark II and Ford Thunderbird
The Continental division was supposed to be Ford's luxury arm, and the Mark II was, in a way, its halo car. The two-door sports coupe was also the most expensive American car on sale at the time, costing a whopping $10,000 in the mid-'50s. It had a stately design, with flowing lines, a low roofline, and a large Continental star logo. It had unique design elements too, like the spare tire hump in the boot. It was powered by a Lincoln-derived 368 cubic inch V8, delivering 300 horsepower. With just over 3,000 units built between its two-year production run from 56 to 57, the Continental Mark II was not about profits; it was a statement. These cars hold their value well and can cost between $21,000 and $136,000, depending on their condition.
The Ford Thunderbird was the carmaker's answer to the Chevrolet Corvette. However, unlike the sporty Corvette, the Thunderbird was a luxury cruiser. The two-door Thunderbird came in both hardtop and soft top versions. One of the most notable Thunderbird models came in 1957; it featured a more prominent grille, a hood scoop, enclosed rear tires, and fins that extended from the doors all the way to the taillights.
Interesting features included a more vertically placed spare tire in the trunk, and Dial-O-Matic powered seats that automatically slid back when you turned off the car, allowing for easier ingress/egress. It came with a choice of two V8s –a 292 cubic inch and a 312 cubic inch version. The 1957 model got a supercharged 312 cubic inch V8 offering 300 horsepower. Compared to some cars in this list, the T-Bird feels like a bargain, with prices ranging from $14,000 to $53,000.
Chevrolet Bel Air and Bel Air Impala
While the Chevrolet Bel Air has a 25-year U.S. timeline from 1950 to 1975, its most popular models are the ones between 1955 and 1957. This was the Gen 2 Bel Airs, of which the most iconic ones are those built in 1957. The Bel Air came in seven body styles, from two-door coupes to four-door hardtops, and even a Bel Air Nomad station wagon.
The Bel Air was a technological marvel, being offered with power windows, seats, steering, and brakes. It even got tubeless tires and seat belts. Engine options were plenty, from a 265 cubic inch V8 to a 283 cubic inch V8, including the 'Corvette' V8. The 1957 model debuted mechanical fuel injection, which pushed power figures to 283 horsepower. Today, a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air costs anywhere between $25,000 and $72,000, depending on its condition. There is even a gold-plated Bel Air that'd make you the envy of every Boomer ever.
Among the Bel Airs, the 1958 Bel Air Impala is another high-value collectible. Available as a two-door Sport Coupe and convertible variant, the Impala turned out to be one of the best-selling cars in the 1960s. It was a radical departure from the 1957 Bel Air as it sat on a new frame, and was wider, longer, and shorter. It was even briefly offered with air suspension. It even looked different, now sporting a twin-headlight layout. The 1958 Bel Air Impala commands a hefty premium today, with prices ranging from $73,000 to $221,000.