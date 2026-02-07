Itself now part of a holding company called Royal Dutch Shell plc, Shell Oil is the fifth largest oil company in the world by market capitalization, according to Investopedia. But it came from far humbler beginnings. The starting point was in 1833, when London businessman Marcus Samuel decided to jump on a then-current trend in interior decorating and began importing sea shells. His sons would expand into the oil business in the 1880s and would soon have their own fleet of ocean-going oil tankers. Then, around 1890, they formed the Royal Dutch Company for the Exploitation of Petroleum Wells in the Dutch East Indies.

Many folks would say the focus was on that sixth word, and still is. For instance, Shell may have recently sold off its holdings in the Niger Delta, but only after doing its share to create "one of the most heavily polluted places on the planet, where decades of oil extraction have caused devastating environmental and human health impacts," as Durham University put it. And many believe Shell's sale was just another way of getting away with it. A further example comes from how Shell allegedly lied about green energy investment.

Anyway, the Shell name was first used as a kerosene brand by the Samuel brothers, and the Shell Transport and Trading Co. began operations in 1897. Beyond exploiting and extracting, Shell has also gotten bigger over the years by adding to its product line — again, by occasionally taking advantage of others' efforts. That's how it ended up owning six motor oil brands, including not only Shell Rotella, Shell Advance, Shell Helix, and Shell Rimula but also former rivals like Pennzoil and Quaker State.