Mars Rover Can't Escape AI Even On A Whole Separate Planet

NASA didn't just blindly upload the route to the rover and hope for best. After all, AI models are eager to launch nukes in war simulations, so engineers needed to make sure the route wasn't going to yeet Perseverance over the edge of Jezero Crater, maliciously or accidentally. JPL has what it calls a "digital twin" of the rover, a virtual recreation of its programming so that it can test commands to see what will happen before sending them to the real rover. It tested the AI program thoroughly, over 500,000 variables, to make sure it would work as intended on the Martian surface.

On December 8, Perseverance successfully drove a 689-foot AI-generated route. On December 10, it drove another 807-foot route. The rover's autonomous driving systems deviated slightly from the planned route based on real-world data it gathered along the way, but overall the routes worked successfully. From NASA:

"Imagine intelligent systems not only on the ground at Earth, but also in edge applications in our rovers, helicopters, drones, and other surface elements trained with the collective wisdom of our NASA engineers, scientists, and astronauts," said Matt Wallace, manager of JPL's Exploration Systems Office. "That is the game-changing technology we need to establish the infrastructure and systems required for a permanent human presence on the Moon and take the U.S. to Mars and beyond."

Other worlds have their hazards, but human astronauts drove rovers on the moon long before AI was the buzzword of the week, because they were there and could apply human driving skills to the task. Off-world robot drivers also don't have felony stops to roll through, stopped school buses to blow by, or children running out in front of them (unless there are alien children we haven't discovered yet). As much as we joke about AI stealing the route planners' jobs, it would make sense for a rover to be capable of scanning the area and using that, plus existing map data, to plan its own route without waiting for "drivers" on another planet to tell it what to do. It would certainly speed up travel, as JPL says.