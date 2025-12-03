Waymo Robotaxi Casually Cruises Through Felony Stop In Progress

The data proves that, generally speaking, Waymo robotaxis are better, safer drivers than humans. But nobody's perfect, and they continue to get confused by the flashing lights of emergency vehicles (and even school buses). A recent incident caught on video shows a Waymo casually driving through the middle of a police felony stop in progress, something any human driver would know to stay far away from, thanks to the ocean of police cars with blue and red flashing lights on the other side of the intersection.

The video shows the Jaguar I-Pace robotaxi turning left at the tail end of a yellow light. Police have completely blocked the opposite side of the intersection and are conducting a felony stop, guns drawn, on a white pickup truck that is stopped in the intersection. The driver is already out of the truck and on the ground when the Waymo casually drives right past the truck, bringing its passengers into the potential line of fire. Then it slows down almost to a stop. Its right turn signal turns on briefly, indicating that it may even have been trying to pull over. Police yell at the robotaxi to keep moving, but of course, there is no human driver to respond to commands or prevent it from getting into this situation in the first place. Eventually, it continues on its way.

Fortunately, the pickup truck driver appears to be calm and compliant in the video, allowing police to apprehend him without incident. The Waymo passengers, who perhaps got a bit too close a look at LAPD procedures, were not in any actual danger. However, the potential was still there, and nobody wants guns pointed in their general direction.