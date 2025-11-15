Diesel VS Gas: What Is Best For Towing An RV?

When looking at pickups, it's not only horsepower figures that matter, but also how much torque they can produce. Torque is the amount of twisting force an engine can exert, which is crucial when towing. In general, diesels tend to produce more torque for a variety of reasons. For instance, the pistons in a diesel engine move higher in the cylinders than in a gas engine, allowing for additional compression. A diesel runs this way because, without spark plugs, each piston must generate enough heat to cause combustion, which is achieved through that extra compression at the top of the cylinder.

In addition, diesel fuel is more potent than gasoline. In fact, 1 gallon of diesel will offer around 10-15% more energy than an equivalent amount of gas. With more energy, a diesel can generate more power (including torque), which allows you to pull a significant amount of weight, often times more than gasoline engines can manage.

The size of your RV may dictate which truck you need. Fifth-wheels can weigh more than 15,000 pounds, and it isn't just towing capacity that's important. Payload is also a consideration, as even some of the lightest fifth-wheel's pack a 1,560-pound hitch weight. Because gasoline-powered trucks don't have as many heavy components as a diesel, they often feature a higher payload capacity, so you'll need to consider your options carefully.