Why Diesel Fuel Is More Expensive Than Gas In The US But Not In Europe

In the U.S., Diesel has mostly been more expensive than gasoline for nearly twenty years. The price gap came about as new rules for cleaner diesel took effect in 2006, as refineries had to run extra processing, use more energy, and upgrade their equipment in order to achieve the 15 ppm sulfur limit in diesel. Those that didn't upgrade had to shift to more expensive low-sulfur crude. These changes lifted the overall cost of making diesel, keeping its price higher than gasoline on a permanent basis.

Taxes are another factor. Diesel is federally taxed at a higher rate (24.3 cents per gallon) than gasoline (18.3 cents), and many states tack on their own additional fee. The reason is simple: heavy-duty trucks and buses use diesel, and those vehicles are tougher on roads. Because of that, diesel is taxed more to help pay for highway maintenance. Since taxes make up such a huge portion of the cost of fuel, this higher rate helps keep diesel more expensive at the pump. Although, lately, the idea of raising the gas tax is also back in the conversation.

Demand reinforces the gap. A barrel of crude produces far more gasoline than diesel, yet diesel is needed for things like trucking, construction, farms, generators, ships, and even home heating. When winter hits, exports surge and refinery supplies tighten. Diesel prices respond quickly, often rising faster than those of gasoline. Recent disruptions — such as the loss of Russian diesel imports — have made those spikes even sharper. And all of that isn't helped by old diesel trucks suddenly becoming more expensive.

However, these factors aren't as present in Europe. Most European states levy heavier taxes on the price of gasoline rather than diesel fuel, making diesel cheaper than gasoline.