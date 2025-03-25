Lewis Hamilton Wants Ferrari To Build Him A Modern F40, Including The Manual Transmission And Turbo Lag

Built between 1987 and 1992 the Ferrari F40 will probably always be the car Maranello is most and best known for. While just 1,315 cars were built originally, the car was built to satisfy the FIA Group B racing homologation and compete on even footing with Porsche's 959, but didn't make production by the time Group B was deleted. There was no point in throwing away the engineering behind the Group B race car, in spite of there being nowhere to race the thing, so the engineers did the bare minimum to turn the race car into a road car and sell them to the public. A high-revving 2.9-liter V8 with a pair of turbos and a pair of intercoolers, the 3,000-ish-pound car was more than quick enough with 471 horsepower on tap. If Lewis Hamilton could get Ferrari to produce a mostly analog car with a weight even close to 3,000 pounds in the next five years with three pedals and a shift-it-yourself gearbox, I'd be willing to declare him the greatest human being on the planet in perpetuity.

Forget the F1 World Championship, this should be Ferrari's number one priority.