Who Owns Ferrari, And Where Does It Build Its Cars?

The answer to the question of who owns Ferrari now is, awesomely, "You." Fiat and Ferrari are ancient history; their shares were separated in December 2015, and the public has owned the majority stake in the legendary Italian automaker beginning in January of 2016. This means if you own any Ferrari stock, no matter how little, you're a part owner. Unfortunately, this doesn't automatically mean that the answer to the question "Who owns a Ferrari?" is "You," but baby steps here.

Then comes the question of where Ferrari builds its cars. These days, saying an automaker hails from a particular country says nothing about where they're built. Hyundai makes plenty of vehicles in Alabama, and some Porsche Cayennes are made in Slovakia while others come from Malaysia.

Ferrari, however, builds its cars exclusively in Maranello, and has since the 125 S rolled out of the factory in 1947. Buying a Ferrari is like buying a chunk of automotive history, and owners work hard to keep their expensive-to-fix Ferraris on the road. It's a heck of a heritage, and Ferrari guards its image and reputation closely. It's this close guarding that means, of course, having some shares in the company doesn't let you rock up to the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello and start making demands.

Not only is the company governed by a host of executive officers, Piero Ferrari still holds more than a 10% stake, which he inherited from his father, the legendary Enzo Ferrari. Over 21% belongs to Exor N.V., a company controlled by the descendants of one of Fiat's founders, Giovanni Agnelli. So yes, even though Fiat doesn't own 90% of Ferrari anymore, the tendrils run deep. Unless you plan on buying up all 68.19% of the public shares, you probably won't have much sway with Ferrari leadership.