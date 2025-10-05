Why Don't Most Gas Stations Have The Extra Long Hoses Like Costco?

Read online comments about Costco's extra-long hoses, and you'll find two primary sentiments. The first, in wondering why such hoses aren't more prevalent, comes on Reddit's r/explainlikeimfive: "I'm sure we've come far enough as a society to where pumping a liquid a few extra feet isn't an impossible task." The second, on r/lifehacks, is, "Pull up to the pump with your tank on the correct side so you don't have to do this and look like an idiot." Such critics can make great points, even if they're buried under eye rolling and "ppphhhtttt" noises, so let's address the anaconda-length gas hose in the room.

Costco didn't accidentally order a bunch of double-length gas hoses and decide to just roll with it. By using pumps that allow customers to fill their cars from either side, Costco can channel them into the lanes like metal cattle. The traffic only flows one way, so there's no sitting and waiting as someone backs up and pulls in for the fifth time to align the filler door. It's fast and efficient, and if you pulled in with your gas cap on the far side, no worries. Plus, it encourages people to not stay parked at the pump and head into the store for snacks.

As for why giraffe-neck-length hoses are so rare, it's hard to get specific reasons because no gas station boasts about its short hoses. Most likely either lack the amount of vehicle traffic for it to matter or have enough pumps that it doesn't come up. Buc-ee's brags about having a station on I-40 in Tennessee with 120 pumps, not a station with the longest hoses. Also, regulations can make extra reach a liability.