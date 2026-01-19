Can Your Costco Membership Get You Cheaper Gas Abroad?

Potentially long lines and crowds are no match for the allure of Costco's offerings. Since 1976, it's grown into a global dynamo, with over 800 locations around the planet. It could be your secret weapon for cheaper car repairs, the palace of hams that come on a stand and eternally $1.50 hot dogs, the gateway to new kitchen cabinets, or simply your source for cheap gas.

And reputable gas it is, with its touting Top Tier approval. What's more, even a basic $65 Costco membership buys you into the club worldwide. In the U.S., Costco undercuts local fuel-price averages by 5 to 25 cents per gallon (here's our breakdown of whether Costco's gas discount is worth the membership). There are similar savings abroad if you're headed for, or already live in, one of the locations with Costco warehouses that serve up Kirkland Signature Fuel.

According to Costco, beyond its house-brand packaged goods, "The Company also operates self-service gasoline stations at a number of its U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, Taiwan, and Iceland locations." Fuel sales also appear to be available in New Zealand, Sweden, France, and Spain.

Regional Costco websites and apps should provide you with current fuel pricing — and tell you which forms of payment are accepted in that location — so you can plan accordingly.