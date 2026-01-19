Can Your Costco Membership Get You Cheaper Gas Abroad?
Potentially long lines and crowds are no match for the allure of Costco's offerings. Since 1976, it's grown into a global dynamo, with over 800 locations around the planet. It could be your secret weapon for cheaper car repairs, the palace of hams that come on a stand and eternally $1.50 hot dogs, the gateway to new kitchen cabinets, or simply your source for cheap gas.
And reputable gas it is, with its touting Top Tier approval. What's more, even a basic $65 Costco membership buys you into the club worldwide. In the U.S., Costco undercuts local fuel-price averages by 5 to 25 cents per gallon (here's our breakdown of whether Costco's gas discount is worth the membership). There are similar savings abroad if you're headed for, or already live in, one of the locations with Costco warehouses that serve up Kirkland Signature Fuel.
According to Costco, beyond its house-brand packaged goods, "The Company also operates self-service gasoline stations at a number of its U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, Taiwan, and Iceland locations." Fuel sales also appear to be available in New Zealand, Sweden, France, and Spain.
Regional Costco websites and apps should provide you with current fuel pricing — and tell you which forms of payment are accepted in that location — so you can plan accordingly.
Costco fuel prices abroad versus national averages
Gas is one of several car-related perks the company provides at a discount through its tried-and-true purchase and pricing strategy. In a note tucked into its fuel FAQs, Costco explains: "Costco's approach to fuel is the same as inside the warehouse — high volume and low prices." Naturally, fuel markets fluctuate, but as of January 12, 2026, there are Costco gas and diesel deals to be had for members abroad.
In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Costco advertised regular gas at $1.32 per liter, versus the $1.44 national average. In France, the average price was $1.95 per liter, while regular Costco gas ranged from $1.75 to $1.82 across locations. Diesel at Costco Liverpool was $1.58 per liter, while the United Kingdom average was $1.79.
If you're researching, pitting national averages against specific locations benefits from local context. At Costco Pontault-Combault, diesel plus was listed at $2.09 per liter, while the national diesel average in France was $1.89. That seems like a bad deal, until you find that another local filling station in Pontault-Combault is selling diesel for $2.17 per liter.
Caveats? Foreign transaction fees that usually range from 1% to 3% can bump your actual costs up if your bank or credit card company tacks them on — but those would apply regardless of where you buy fuel. And of course, wherever it lists current fuel prices online, Costco universally disclaims that "Prices shown here are updated frequently, but may not reflect the price at the pump at the time of purchase." But even in that event, Costco's general pricing strategy still applies.