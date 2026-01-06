Is Buying A Cheap Old Mercedes-AMG As Financially Unwise As It Sounds?

Not all used Mercedes-AMG cars are cash vacuums that will force you to dig into your kids' college fund. Some are cheap to buy and reasonable to maintain. Consider these three factors in your budget-AMG search: Which old Mercedes-Benz AMG model you want, how well it's been cared for, and whether you need to rely on it for daily transportation. Plus, some are increasing in value, so you may even get lucky and buy yourself an appreciating asset.

Now, as fun as it would be to include ultra-rare AMG Hammers that can set you back $4 million a pair, let's focus on models that came out after Mercedes and AMG (Aufrecht Melcher Großaspach) became financial bedfellows in 1990. That way, you don't have to have a time machine to invest in pre-merger Mercedes-AMG cars or resort to selling vital organs. Regardless of which AMG tickles your fancy, though, get a pre-purchase inspection from a knowledgeable Mercedes-AMG repair shop.

So let's say you want to find an older AMG for less than $25,000. Hands down, the most reliable and durable model you'll find is the 362-hp M113 V8-powered 2005-2006 W203 C55. An example with 35,000 miles sold on Bring A Trailer for $14,500 in October, and one with 155,000 miles sold there for $7,500 in November.

The main problems with C55s are the crank position sensor, which RepairPal estimates around $300 to have replaced (or less than $200 if you do it yourself), and consumable suspension parts, such as ball joints and control arm bushings. Anything else will be typical 20-year-old car stuff, such as window regulators or dead pixels in the now-primitive gauge cluster screen. In all, RepairPal says annual repair costs for a C55, on average, are $1,166.