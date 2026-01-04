BMW's Quad-Turbo Diesel Was Too Complicated (And Expensive) To Survive

In 2016, BMW unveiled its 3.0-liter inline-six quad-turbo diesel engine. The story behind it isn't quite as important as where BMW got its brand name from, but the B57S (or B57D30S0, as it was internally known,) was highly ambitious for its time. Being able to give large sedans and SUVs performance akin to sports cars while also returning 40 mpg in some applications is commendable, to say the least. This was thanks to a complex multi stage setup, which employed two sets of turbochargers: low-pressure versions for immediate response at low rpm, and high-pressure offerings to deliver sustained pull at high speeds. The result was an engine that could put out 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.

From a technical standpoint, the engine did exactly what BMW intended. In some cases, these heavy executive cars reached 0–62 mph times under five seconds. For a brief period, the quad-turbo diesel even helped power the fastest diesel sedan in the world.