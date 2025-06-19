Why Do Land Cruisers Have Such Good Resale Value?

The Toyota Land Cruiser has a globally recognized reputation for its exceptional reliability, durability, and off-road capabilities, making it appeal to off-road enthusiasts as well as everyday drivers looking for a big, capable, comfortable SUV. The Land Cruiser's reputation is known across the world, even in remote regions with minimal roads and vehicular infrastructure. Not only are Land Cruisers the big SUVs Americans know and love, they come with Toyota's quality standards, which are a cut above almost every automaker. With those bona fides, it's easy to see why the Toyota Land Cruiser maintains its value years after being bought new. According to Kelly Blue Book, Toyota Land Cruisers depreciate around 26% over three years while similar four-wheel-drive SUVs with historic nameplates like the Jeep Wrangler and Lexus GS lose 30% and 29% respectively.

Toyota introduced the first vehicle in the Land Cruiser lineage in Japan in the 1950s as a bare bones light-duty military vehicle, but after some revisions it was sold to the public, and by 1965 it was the most popular Toyota vehicle sold in the United States. As future generations reached production the Land Cruiser became larger and more civilized, broadening its appeal to include family duties, too. All the while, it proved its rock-solid dependability in some of the most intense climates and terrains on the planet and earned a well-deserved reputation for being virtually unstoppable.