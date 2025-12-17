Honda Recalls 388 Hydrogen-Powered CR-V e:FCEVs For Potentially Leaky Fuel Cell Stacks

There are multiple warnings that may occur on the instrument cluster depending on the severity of the issue. The first warning that may show says "Power System" when a high voltage ground fault is detected. The second will say "FC insulating fluid low, see your dealer," which indicates that your fuel cell stack coolant has decreased. When air is mixed into the fuel cell stack coolant it will read "power may be reduced, see your dealer," and fuel cell power output is reduced to 20 kW. The final warning that can appear says either "do not drive" or "stop driving when safe," indicating that the fuel cell stack coolant temperature rises and the fuel cell power generation has stopped.

Honda already notified dealers of the recall, but owners will be notified on February 2 next year. The remedy for the issue requires dealers to replace the fuel cell stack assembly with an improved part that uses a rubber end unit seal instead of an adhesive one, as well as wobble joints that have been deburred. Honda has had 14 warranty claims surrounding this issue as of December 5, and thankfully there have been no reports of injury or death related to the recall. There is no listed date when VINs will be searchable, but the recall affects vehicles produced between June 3, 2024 and March 26, 2025.