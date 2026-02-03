How Honda's S600 Sports Car Reached 9,500 RPM With Nearly Zero Oil Pressure

If you're lucky enough to get behind the wheel of the diminutive 1964-1966 Honda S600 sports car, as Jason Cammisa did for his Hagerty Revelations show, you'll notice there's no oil pressure light or gauge. This is because there basically isn't any pressure to measure. And yet, the tachometer shows a redline of 9,500 rpm, the highest redline of any production car before or since. Just listen:

Well, the key to that dental-drill spinning speed is largely due to Honda's use of roller bearings for the crankshaft. Normally, engine crankshafts spin on a thin film of oil between the crank's journals and plain hydrodynamic (or fluid) bearings. In Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks with the 6.2-liter L87 V8, that film of oil was, until recently, thinner than the plot of a modern-day Marvel movie. But GM did start suggesting the use of heavier, thicker oils to help prevent further engine failures.

Anyway, most engines pass oil through the crank's main journals to small holes between the journal and the main bearings. Since these surfaces are ridiculously close to each other, there's measurable pressure as the oil gets forced through. This pressure is constant as long as the parts are within proper tolerance, but will drop as parts get worn out and tolerances decrease.

By tossing out plain solid metal bearings and swapping in roller bearings, oil pressure becomes incidental. Now, oil still gets splashed onto the bearings to make sure the rollers spin freely and maintain teeny-weeny hydrodynamic films between the roller surfaces, but oil doesn't need to feed through the crank journals. There may be some nominal oil pressure because an oil pump still helps circulate oil to lubricate moving parts, but nothing like the 25-30 psi in normal engines.