The Difference Between Cast And Forged Cranks – And How To Tell Them Apart

Each modification to a car's engine exposes a new weak point. Maybe it's insufficient injector flow or poor-breathing heads, or it's a crankshaft has the same approximate rigidity as a Twinkie. Whether it's forged or cast can be the difference between "finally hit the nines in the quarter" and "that bang sounded expensive." When you start upping the horsepower on your engine, especially through supercharging or turbocharging, you need to look more at your engine's rotating assembly.

A cast crankshaft is made similarly to a waffle. Instead of batter and a grid-patterned iron, you have molten iron or steel and a complex crankshaft-shaped mold. Once everything's cooled sufficiently, the crankshaft is removed from the mold and final shaping and smoothing can begin.

Forged cranks use an entirely different process that's more like stamping a sculpture out of a bar of clay. First, a massive billet of metal is heated up before being pressed into plain dies to get a shape that sort of resembles a crankshaft. Then, the excess is cut away and a machine twists the metal into a basic crankshaft-like form before pressing it into its finished dimensions. (There's also non-twist forging, which creates fewer internal stresses, though that method requires complex tooling.) Then, it's just a matter of giving the crankshaft a final machining for tolerance.