GM Owners Want Thicker Oil In The Next-Gen V8: Here's Why

For more than a decade, General Motors has leaned heavily into efficiency-focused engine technologies across its V8 lineup. Starting with the 2014 model year, cylinder deactivation features and ultra-lightweight oils like 0W-20 became standard. On paper, this approach worked well. Power output increased and fuel economy improved. However, at the same time, owners' and enthusiasts' confidence was fading in the long term reliability of these engines.

That concern came to a head with the 6.2 liter L87 V8. Nearly 600,000 trucks and SUVs from the 2021 through 2024 model years were recalled after GM identified connecting rod failures linked to lubrication issues. The thinner oil was unable to keep its strength when dealing with high loads and temperatures. The result, according to critics and lawsuits, was metal-to-metal contact that led to catastrophic engine failure.

GM's response has been telling. For recalled engines that pass inspection, the fix is not a redesigned bearing or revised oiling system, but thicker 0W-40 oil and a new oil filter. That change alone has fueled debate, as many GM V8 owners no longer believe thin oil is worth the risk.