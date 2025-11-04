Keyless Car Theft Is On The Rise. Here's How To Stop Your Fob From Being Cloned

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vehicle theft is a serious problem nationwide, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reporting that a car was stolen every 37 seconds in 2024.

Newer cars with remote keyless entry and push-button start systems are vulnerable to key cloning, signal jamming, and relay hacks, so criminals have moved on from traditional lock picks, slim jims, and universal keys. They now use cheap, high-tech, and readily available electronic devices (such as the seemingly harmless Flipper Zero and electronic signal jammers) to steal cars digitally, all without picking locks or smashing windows.

Thieves can clone key fobs in several ways. They might obtain access to your original key fob from valets or car washes and copy its code. Alternatively, they may hack into the OBD2 port to override the locks, reprogram a new key, or start the engine. Signal jamming, meanwhile, is a type of denial-of-service (DoS) attack, where attackers use devices that block radio signals from the key fob and prevent the car locks from engaging, which tricks the owner into thinking the car is locked. Additionally, carjackers working in tandem often execute relay attacks using two radio devices: one near the car and another near the key. This hack makes the vehicle register the fob as within range, so thieves can unlock and start it without even touching the key.