What Made The Chevy Powerglide Transmission So Special?

The Powerglide transmission used in Chevrolets and some other General Motors automobiles was introduced in 1950. While it wasn't the first automatic transmission, its simple design made it an affordable option for a wider range of car buyers.

First-generation Powerglide transmissions, produced until 1962, involved cast-iron housings joined with bolts and gasketed joints. Overall it was heavy, had a potential for leaking fluids, and its two-speed operation earned it the nickname "slip-and-slide Powerglide." While it had two forward gears, until 1953 it launched from a standstill in top gear, deriving its mechanical advantage from the torque converter and only slipping into low gear to negotiate steep grades.

It was the Powerglide's second generation, in 1962, that made it so special — a nearly indestructible transmission. Until it was discontinued in 1973, replaced by the Turbo-Hydramatic automatic, the updated Powerglide featured an aluminum case that contributed to an overall weight 100 pounds lighter than the original. Its robust construction and simple two-speed operation earned it a reputation for durability among drag racers, and with available aftermarket parts the entire transmission is rebuildable and stronger than ever.