Close Ratio Vs. Wide Ratio Transmissions: What's The Difference?

This definitely sounds like the setup to a joke that's only funny to a hyper-specific audience. "What's the difference between a close ratio and a wide ratio transmission? About a second and a half through the quarter mile!" Yeah, that's the daddest dad joke ever, but it really does illustrate the main difference between transmissions with "wide" ratios and "close" ratios.

In cars with traditional internal combustion engines, drivers have to constantly balance vehicle speed and engine powerband, or the revolutions per minute (rpm) range where the engine makes the most torque. Try starting out in top gear from a dead stop, for example. Unless your engine has the torque of an earthmover you'll just stall out. Try to drive highway speeds in first gear and you'll probably force the engine to spin so fast that the valves might slam into the pistons. (If you're having difficulty shifting that severely, maybe you need to practice on one of those H-pattern shift pens at your desk.)

The point is, your transmission has multiple gears with varying ratios, each is designed to bring your vehicle up to a speed where the engine's powerband can increase and maintain the car's velocity. Even engines with wide, flat torque curves still have a power peak somewhere in their rev range. Giving a car a "close" ratio transmission lets the engine stay closer to that power peak with each shift, improving acceleration. A "wide" ratio transmission will allow rpms to fall much more during shifts, which can place the engine's rpms further from peak power when selecting a higher gear.