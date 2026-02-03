Yes, You Can Put LS Heads On A Ford 300 Inline-6, But It's Not Gonna Be Easy

Having gotten to examine Allen Millyard's welded-together Kawasaki V8 up close at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, a bucket-list item for sure (sadly, his Kawasaki V12 was in storage at the time), it seems that if a genius builder is sufficiently motivated, no engine project is impossible. Weld together motorcycle engines to make a V8 that not only works, but works like it came from the factory that way? Just give him time.

Having also explored the stupendous similarities between Ford's Windsor and GM's LS V8s, and finding that there are people actively working to make LS heads on Windsor V8 blocks into viable engines, it's time for an LS-headed Ford project that's not only been done to completion with real running results, but has been done multiple times: GM LS heads welded together and bolted to Ford 300 inline-sixes. It's actually been done so much that a forum user called InlineDave87 over at FordSix.com says he grabbed some no-name aluminum small block Chevy heads to graft together because "I was just wanting to go outside the norm of everyone piecing together LS heads."

Now, don't go thinking that because this swap is relatively common it's also easy. The only reason it works at all is because the Chevrolet LS's 4.4-inch bore center spacing and the Ford 300's 4.48-inch spacing are close enough, though only two cylinders will end up perfectly centered. The head and block bolt holes also line up almost exactly, with the largest difference being 0.05-inches.

Pushrods come darn near fitting, though the block does need notching so they'll mate up with the lifters and not scrape. Everything else? Get ready for serious fabrication, from custom-length pushrods to a bespoke pushrod side-cover.