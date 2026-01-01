The Ford Taurus SHO's 60-Degree V8 Was Brilliant, And Completely Bizarre

In the pantheon of weird, problem-ridden V8s, the Ford Taurus SHO 60-degree V8 stands tall. It may not rise to the same inept heights as the Triumph Stag (and almost Saab 99) V8, but the SHO V8 did combine stellar engineering, a horrible design choice, and an unacceptably high failure rate. Before we dive into the problems, though, a little Super High Output history (that's what SHO stands for, by the way): In 1989, the first-generation SHO wowed buyers with a Yamaha-designed 3.0-liter V6 that produced 220 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. That was enough to send the SHO to 60 in 6.7 seconds, only 0.4 seconds behind the E28 BMW M5.

Through 1991, SHOs were manual-transmission-only because Ford correctly believed that if you wanted a performance car, you should learn to row your own gears. In 1993, second-gen Tauri gained an optional automatic transmission for SHO models. If you opted for said gearbox, first of all, shame on you, and second, that got you a 3.2-liter version of the Yamaha V6 with 215 lb-ft to make up for the slushbox's parasitic greed. For 1996, the Taurus SHO's third generation, Ford wanted something special: An SHO V8.

Ford and Yamaha decided to base this new V8 on the Contour's 2.5-liter Duratec V6, which was useful as a cost-saving measure since there could be plenty of parts and design sharing. Plus, Ford and Yamaha used an aluminum block and a structural aluminum oil pan, making the V8 lighter than the old iron-block SHO V6. Heads featured reverse-flow cooling, the coil-on-spark plug ignition system didn't require a distributor, and exhaust manifolds were made from high-silicon molybdenum. All this said, the 60-degree V angle carried over from the Contour's V6 made everything way more complex than it needed to be.