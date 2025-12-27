What's The Difference Between Ford's 351 Cleveland, Windsor, And Modified Engines?

The Cleveland and Modified are both 335-series V8s, but they act like twins trying to distinguish their own identities with different clothes and haircuts. They also take turns grabbing attributes from cousin Windsor — perhaps jealous of its fling in Parnelli Jones' "Big Oly" Ford Bronco. Clevelands have a 9.206-inch deck height while 351Ms have it at 10.297, same as the 1970-1982 400. The 351M and 400 also have a three-inch main journal diameter, similarly to the Windsor. 351Ms also only came with two-barrel carbs, and their manifold is wider than a Cleveland's due to the taller deck.

Ford's 351M also uses unique tall-height dished pistons that lower compression to appease mid-1970s emissions requirements, fluctuating between 7.74:1 and 8.6:1 depending on the year. Also, while the Cleveland and Windsor both use "small-block" bell housing, the 351M and 400 use the "big-block" housing, not to mention three motor mounts compared to the Cleveland's two. Both the 351M and the 400 were available in Ford cars through 1979, while trucks kept them around until 1982. Confusingly, sometimes Ford referred to the 351M as a "Cleveland," which is just kind of mean since it made some owners think that their pickups came with 351 Clevelands.

Oh, and before we finish, no, the heads on the 1969 and 1970 Mustang Boss 302 aren't from the 351 Cleveland. Remember, 302s are Windsor engines, and they won't take kindly to someone Hercules-ing head bolts through where there aren't willing threads. Actual Boss 302 heads are basically Windsor heads modified to be as close to Cleveland's as possible while retaining the same cooling passages and bolt pattern.