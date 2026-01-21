Can You Really Put GM LS Heads On A Ford Small Block?

Technically, with enough cutting and welding, you could probably make any combination of block and heads work for at least a few minutes. Slicing and dicing a set of Chevrolet LS or LT V8 heads to fit on a Ford Windsor 302 or 351 wouldn't even be the weirdest Chevy head on a Ford block project out there. A guy named Ken Hutchison cut the end cylinders off of a couple of LS heads and welded up a single inline-six head for a Ford 300.

But, what's astonishing about the LS/LT-head-to-Windsor-block swap is how much lines up. The Chevy small block V8 famously has a bore center spacing of 4.4 inches, while a Ford Windsor V8 has a nearly identical bore center spacing of 4.38 inches. Both use 10 head bolts that are in roughly the same location. The pushrod paths are also relatively close. It's almost as if, feeling the rage after papa GM had the audacity to allow a Lotus-designed V8 made by a marine engine company into the Corvette ZR-1, Chevy engineers were taking no chances making the next generation small block V8 as stout as it could be. So, maybe, when creating the LS, they copied a little homework to meet the C5 deadline?

Well, probably not. Pushrod engines are already pretty similar to each other, especially when their pre-existing bore center spacings are almost identical and use the nearly-ubiquitous 90-degree V angle. The truth is, mating up LS and LT heads to a Ford Windsor small block still requires a metric butt ton of work to yield a usable engine.