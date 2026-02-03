Before Tire Companies Made Tires For Drag Racing, Drag Racers Had To Get Creative

In 1952, the brilliant Rod & Custom magazine writer Roger Huntington did some math to figure out the quickest possible quarter-mile time drag racers would ever achieve: Just 9.1 seconds at 166 mph. He has since been proved wrong, of course, but as a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), it's not as if Huntington was unable to understand the capabilities of drag cars and the technology involved. His prediction was based on a thorough understanding of one of the most essential ingredients for maximizing acceleration: tires.

At the time, assuming a traction coefficient of 1.0 G was perfectly logical, as that's all the tires were capable of. There was no PJ1 Trackbite, no Goodyear drag slicks with sidewalls that wrinkled like Shar Pei skin, and certainly no tires wide enough to shroud your average home's water heater from top to bottom. In that era, tires were skinny, hard, and came with zig-zag treads that hurt traction at the strip.

The real mistake that Huntington made wasn't failing to account for then-non-existent stickier tires, but underestimating the lengths people will go for ultimate speed. One popular tactic in the early '50s was simply carving away tire treads to create a flat, even surface. This led to incredibly uneven thicknesses of hard rubber around the cords, though, so then drag racers turned to having tires retreaded, or "recapped." An early source for recapped tires was Arizona's Bite By Bruce or Inglewood Tire Sales, which would wrap tires in more uniform, higher-quality slick rubber. But even without sipes or grooves in the road-grabbing part, there was still the problem of unyielding tire compounds.