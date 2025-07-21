Brittany Force Is Officially The Fastest Person In NHRA History

Two-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Brittany Force, daughter of legendary driver John Force, set a new speed record for the 74-year-old drag racing series over the weekend in competition at the Northwest Nationals held at Pacific Raceways outside Seattle, reports Drag Illustrated. She pushed her car to a blistering 341.85 miles per hour in the quarter mile to knock Doug Kalitta out of competition in the semi-finals. In doing so she beat her Funny Car classed teammate Austin Prock's previous speed record, a 341.68 mile per hour run during the 2024 season finale. Not only is she the fastest driver in NHRA history, but she has five of the top six fastest passes in the Top Fuel category. This isn't even a competition at this point.

"Obviously, the highlight of our weekend was in the semifinals when we made a killer run and went even faster than our national record," said Force. "It's really exciting for this whole team. We work really hard to turn on win lights and put the best numbers up on the board, and we're hoping that record will hold for a while."

Pacific Raceways seems to be the place for record-setting performances, perhaps aided by its elevation, a mere 308 feet above sea level, and its relatively cool, wet Pacific Northwest climate. Every weather condition, every nut and bolt in the car, every molecule of rubber in the tires had to be aligned perfectly to make this run happen, and all of it could have gone sideways if Brittany weren't perhaps the most talented racer in the series with over a decade of Top Fuel experience.