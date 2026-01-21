These Are The Dumbest Things You've Done For Speed

For me it was not taking the advice of Bruce Fulper, master Pontiac engine builder when I was setting up my 74 Firebird as a T/A clone street-strip car in the early 2000's. He dyno tuned the stroked 455 I had bought for it, from a guy in N. Carolina who drag raced his Firebird with it, (the engine was specc'd out by Bruce and had his ported Edelbrock heads on it) and I was there when Bruce did some of the baseline runs on his new to him used dyno. Prior he'd been getting his engines dynoed at Westech. It blew the water hoses off the first pull, he was a bit freaked out thinking it had blown up his dyno but no harm was done. Once he got it back together he did a couple of pulls, then suggested detuning it a bit, from the nearly 700 HP it was making, for no charge. In exchange he would would take the solid roller cam, Victor intake, HP carb and aluminum rods. While still keeping a lot of the horsepower, it would be more daily driver friendly, rather than set up as a "Mad Max" type vehicle (his term). I was intoxicated by the sound and said no way, and I regret it to this day, as while it is still glorious to listen to when running, it's not a get in and go car and I rarely drive it as a result. I had intended to go drag racing with it, it has a full cage, racing seats, and other required elements for the times the original engine owner was running, but never was able to get it to the strip.