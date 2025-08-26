How Top Gas Racers Bolted Two Engines Into One Transmission

The heyday for the National Hot Rod Association's (NHRA) Top Gas dragster class was 1961 to 1971. Unlike their nitro-huffing counterparts in Top Fuel, Top Gas cars used regular old pump gas. Nitromethane makes crazy power thanks to its more thorough combustion (more on that later), so running gas was a severe handicap. To be competitive in the Top Gas class, you had to get creative. Lots of builders settled on two engines as the solution, but how do you get them to play nice with a single axle? You could do like Car and Driver did with its two-engined Honda CRX and just put a separate power train in the back, but that's not how Top Gas attacked the problem.

The all-conquering Freight Train dragster was running about 1,600 horsepower in 1971, Top Gas's final year. Or rather, it was making 800 plus 800, because that figure came from two bored and stroked 428-cubic-inch first-gen Chrysler Hemi V8s literally chained together to make a V16 with a space in the middle. The two engines ran as one because builder John Peters transformed supercharger drive hubs into sprockets and used double-roll number 50 chain to connect them, then routed the rear engine through a two-speed transmission as you would with any normal power-train setup.

Eddie Hill's Double Dragon used a pair of supercharged Pontiac V8s in an opposed, side-by-side setup, running like twin linebackers shouldering their way down tracks together. Rather than connect the engines directly and force them into lockstep, he gave each its own flywheel, clutch, driveshaft, and individual ring and pinion gears on the rear axle. It worked well enough for Double Dragon to hit 202.7 mph in the quarter in Hobbs, New Mexico and rip chunks off the pavement from the track in Indianapolis.