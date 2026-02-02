The Least-Satisfying Japanese Car Brand To Drive, According To Consumer Reports' Rankings

In the car world, perception is everything. How someone feels about a vehicle can be just as important as its reliability ratings. Sometimes, looks don't even matter. Just ask the Jalopnik readers who still love these ugly cars. These beliefs can be hard to put into specifics, but the number crunchers at Consumer Reports (CR) try their best each year with the group's annual car owner satisfaction ratings.

The latest ratings prove that dependability and satisfaction don't go hand in hand. Rivian came out on top, with 85% of surveyed owners saying they'd buy again from the same brand. That contrasts sharply with how the EV startup did in CR's recent new car reliability assessment: dead last. At the same time, this dependability study is a ranking where Japanese brands usually do quite well. Toyota, Subaru, and Lexus, for example, sit at the top. These same companies also have high levels of ownership satisfaction.

But then we come to the topsy-turvy universe of Nissan. It ranked sixth in new car reliability by CR (just ahead of Acura), but it isn't so fortunate in the eyes and minds of owners. As one of Japan's largest automakers, Nissan ranked 23rd out of the 26 car companies reviewed by CR for owner satisfaction. Numerous other brands from the Land of the Rising Sun did better: Subaru (3rd), Lexus (7th), Toyota (8th), Honda (9th), Acura (19th), and Mazda (22nd). Due to minimal data, two other Japanese brands — Mitsubishi and Infiniti — weren't scored for owner satisfaction.