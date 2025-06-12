These Are The Ugliest Cars Our Readers Still Love Anyway
When you try something different with car design, it may be a hit, or it could end up universally reviled. It could also be loved by some and hated by others, as we've seen with many newer Hyundai and Kia models. Alternatively, what's considered ugly when a car is new could simply be ahead of its time, and years later, people may finally appreciate the genius of the design. After all, not everyone was ready for the Pontiac Aztek, and look how normal the Aztek's design feels today.
OK, maybe that last one was a bit of a stretch, but my point still stands. You can also appreciate a design that you're pretty sure everyone else hates, and that's OK, too. On Tuesday, we asked you about the ugliest cars you still like anyway, and we got all sorts of responses, even if some were more defensible than others. Let's take a look at some of the most popular ones and see if you agree that these cars are actually great (in their own ways).
Kia Soul
The kia soul, though I don't think its even that ugly. The marketing campaign and reputation of Hyundai in that era hurt this car's image alot, but it was never a particularly bad car. In fact, it may have even made sense for alot of people. A small, boxy suv-hatchback type thing makes sense for our market. Apart from any non-unique reliability issues, it was a fairly decent car as far as I can tell.
Also the Nissan juke. That car IS ugly but I also found that car slightly appealing when it was sold here.
Suggested by: Nauman Usmani
Buick Riviera
For me, it's the 1995-1999 Buick Riviera. A lot of people would say it's not a pretty car. And it does have gawkish proportions–a short hood, a long wheelbase (it's about the same length overall as a Rolls-Royce Wraith), and a long deck, plus curves that look more nautical than automotive. But, I dunno, I've always loved it.
Suggested by: G. K.
Chrysler PT Cruiser
Chrysler PT Cruiser... one of my buddies in high school had one and we spent a lot of time cruising around in it. I enjoyed it. They made a convertible, a turbo model, manual transmissions were available, all kinds of aftermarket support, etc.
Others have mentioned the Juke and Soul, the Soul was honestly the first that popped to mind but the Juke is one I spent a couple days driving and really enjoyed it.
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
Subaru WRX
Subaru WRX. I don't think they look good, but I still want one. Alas, probably just a touch out of my price range anyway.
Edit to add...I love that purple paint that Subaru just added. Car manufacturers...bring back cool colors. Looking at you Honda with regard to the Civic Si.
Suggested by: Crucial Taunt
Fiat Multipla
(Flame suit deployed) – Fiat Multipla. It is uglier than all sin. It has a design that looks cobbled together by designers who refused to talk to each other. But you know, 50 years from now, we're still going to be talking about that strange, odd, and ugly Fiat. And maybe it stands out more as the roads all over the world fills up with larger CUVs that tend to look the same. If I lived in Europe, and had the chance to get one in decent shape, I don't think I could say No.
Suggested by: Xavier96
Geo Metro
1st gen Geo Metro.
Convertible.
Spirited driving? HAH.
A total death trap? ABSOLUTELY.
Will it shake itself to pieces if driven over anything but pool table smooth pavement? OF COURSE.
Are they dirt cheap, available with a stick, and generally painted fun colors? Yes. Yes they are.
Love 'em.
Suggested by: Stillnotatony
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke. I never thought it was ugly, however that seems to be a minority opinion.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Mini Cooper Coupe
Mini Cooper Coupe JCW – AKA the backwards ball cap
Suggested by: Something Something
Alfa Romeo Milano
The Alfa Romeo Milano from the 80s. It still amuses me that this was designed by the same company that was responsible for the beautiful GTV Juniors from the early 70s. I thought these were hideous when I first saw them as a kid. Now I think they're rather ugly-cute. But one pull in 2nd to 3rd and the sound from that Busso V-6 forgives all.
Suggested by: LarriveeC05
Isuzu Vehicross
One of the vehicles which everyone seemed to think was ugly at that time, but I liked was the Isuzu Vehicross which came out in 2001. Anyone remember those? It has been probably 20 years since I've seen one so I don't think they proved popular. I am also a fan of Gremlins which a lot of people didn't care for. But I think they look great, especially in the GT setup with fun colors. The fact that they evolved from the AMX-GT concept which was one of the best AMX concepts IMHO, only made them cooler.
Suggested by: Dan60
Buick Rendezvous
The Buick Rendezvous. Its like they couldn't decide if they wanted it to be a crossover... or a LeSabre... and the designers got stuck and made a compromise between the two.... giving it some very wonky angles. Its close relation to the "Legendary of Ugly" Pontiac Aztek is very noticeable. But then... my mom had to go and get one. And I loved it. It was actually a good car.... who knew? So now I have a soft spot for them.
Suggested by: PLAN-B 77
Chevrolet SSR
Once again, I am back to foolishly endorse the utterly moronic, and yet inexplicably irresistible Chevy SSR. The "Wrong Truck." It doesn't make sense, but I don't care. I love it.
Suggested by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death