These Are The Ugliest Cars Our Readers Still Love Anyway

When you try something different with car design, it may be a hit, or it could end up universally reviled. It could also be loved by some and hated by others, as we've seen with many newer Hyundai and Kia models. Alternatively, what's considered ugly when a car is new could simply be ahead of its time, and years later, people may finally appreciate the genius of the design. After all, not everyone was ready for the Pontiac Aztek, and look how normal the Aztek's design feels today.

OK, maybe that last one was a bit of a stretch, but my point still stands. You can also appreciate a design that you're pretty sure everyone else hates, and that's OK, too. On Tuesday, we asked you about the ugliest cars you still like anyway, and we got all sorts of responses, even if some were more defensible than others. Let's take a look at some of the most popular ones and see if you agree that these cars are actually great (in their own ways).